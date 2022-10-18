Hazel Lee (Swift) Taylor was born on February 8, 1936, in Monroe, Ark., to Elmer & Virgie (Tackett) Swift. She was married to Melvin Taylor on September 30, 1952. They had five children during the course of their marriage and lived in many places over the years including Arkansas and California.

She and her husband lived many years in Cleveland and Onalaska, Texas, while Hazel worked as a cook at the Leggett Memorial Hospital; later known as Cleveland Regional Medical Center. Her final days were spent at the Cleveland Health Care Center in Cleveland, Texas.

On October 15, 2022, she was reunited with her loved ones who passed before her. They included: her father, Elmer Swift (1946); mother, Virgie (Tackett) Swift (1987); sister, Laura (Swift) Flahrity; sister, Pauline (Swift) Dillard; sister Louise (Swift) Griffith; brother, Wilburn Swift; sister, Dorothy (Swift) Robertson; brother, Melford Swift; son, Rodney Taylor (2013), daughter, Lori (Taylor) Thomas (2008); son, Timothy Taylor (2019); granddaughter, Rebekah Thomas (1983); grandson, Jeremy Kennedy (1997); granddaughter, Khrystal Bovee (1992); grandson, Frankie Bovee (2013); great granddaughter, Victoria Taylor (2014) and her beloved husband, Melvin Taylor (2009).

She is survived by her sister Carolyn (Swift) Reisinger of Mayflower, Ark.; her son Billy W. Taylor I, and wife Patricia (Garrison), of Cleveland, Texas; her daughter Debbie (Taylor) Griffith, and her husband Robert, of Junction City, Ark., as well as 16 grandchildren, 43 great-grandchildren, 14 great-great grandchildren, many nieces

ephews, cousins, in-laws and friends to carry on in her absence.

Cochran Funeral home in Livingston, Texas is taking care of the cremation. A memorial service is yet to be scheduled.

