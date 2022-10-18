Cleveland Fire Department adds new ladder truck to fleet

For the first time since 1979, the City of Cleveland has purchased a new ladder truck, making it the second ladder truck providing fire service to the citizens and businesses of Cleveland.

The new $1.3 million ladder truck, purchased through bond money, was on display before the start of Tuesday night’s Cleveland City Council meeting. Fire Chief Sean Anderson, standing at the controls, demonstrated the range of the 107-foot ladder.

Built by Pierce Manufacturing, the apparatus is capable of pumping 2,000 gallons of water per minute and holds up to 500 gallons of water. Anderson said the truck is designed to hook up to the City’s fire plugs and not rely on the internal water tank. The truck also can be used as a means for firefighters to descend to and lift victims from crashes off bridges.

The new truck will be housed at Cleveland Fire Station 2 at Grand Oaks Reserve Subdivision on SH 321. The older ladder truck has a 75-foot ladder extension and can pump 1,500 gallons of water per minute. The older truck is 25 years old and is nearing the end of its use. For four months recently, the older ladder truck was out of commission because repairs were needed and parts could not be found.

“The company that built it no longer exists and the company that bought that company no longer exists. We found the last wiring harness available for that truck. As long as that other truck works, we are going to keep it in operation. Hopefully in the near future, the City can buy an additional ladder truck and take that one out of commission,” Chief Anderson said.

The two trucks – particularly the new one with the longer ladder – should give the City a boost in its ISO rating. A better rating could result in lower homeowners insurance rates for those insured by carriers that recognize the ISO rating.

Asst. Fire Chief Roger Brookes talks to Rachel Hall about the new ladder truck as Cleveland Fire Chief Sean Anderson demonstrates the reach of the 100-foot ladder.

