PHOTOS: Nearly 100 entries participate in this year’s TVE Rodeo Parade in Liberty

By
Bluebonnet News
-
Liberty High School's state championship softball team

The TVE Rodeo Parade was held on Wednesday, Oct. 19, in downtown Liberty. The parade is the official start to rodeo events at the county fairgrounds in Liberty.

Rodeos are held each year on Wednesday through Saturday with the final night culminating with the crowning of the rodeo queen. Rodeo starts each night at 7:30 p.m.

The grand marshal for this year’s rodeo parade was Sandra Sterling, who announced the parade for 45 years before stepping down this year.

Liberty County Sherriff Bobby Rader was elected in 2012 and is in his third term. He was driven in the TVE Rodeo Parade on Wednesday, Oct. 19, by Deputy Gordon Bean.
Liberty County Judge Jay Knight is driving his restored Vietnam era military Jeep that is still in original condition. Judge Knight will start his third term as Liberty County Judge on Jan. 1, 2023. Riding with the Judge are County Architect Kenny Burns and Liberty County Elections Administrator and Voter Registrar Klint Bush.
Twisted Cactus Horse Training has been training kids for the past four years. They have a 3-year rodeo team that travels the southeast side of Texas competing in barrel racing. They offer lessons, boarding, horse sales, and leasing.

The carnival opened on Tuesday, Oct. 18, and runs through Saturday, Oct. 22. Armbands are being sold for $35, which provide unlimited access to carnival rides. These are sold by the night. The carnival is open from 2 p.m. to midnight Thursday and Friday, and 11 a.m. Saturday to 1 a.m. Sunday.

Bidding in the youth livestock auction will begin at 11 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 21. If you want to come show support for local youth and bid on items, be sure to show up early and get your bidding paddle.

The photos accompanying this article were taken by Vanesa Brashier and Kyle Lott for Bluebonnet News.

Liberty Fire Department Asst. Chief Eric McDaniel, Liberty Police Officer Justin McGraw and Liberty Police Lt. Chip Fairchild helped keep the public safe during the TVE Rodeo Parade on Wednesday, Oct. 19.
Kylee Fugere is the 53rd Annual Texas Rice Festival Queen. She is a senior at Anahuac HS, FFA Officer, member of the Leo Club, Spanish Club, National Honor Society, and Student Council. She also plays varsity softball and runs track.
Liberty County Pct. 1 Commissioner Bruce Karbowski, and wife Jeanie, and Pct. 2 Commissioner Greg Arthur, and wife Dana, rode in the TVE Rodeo Parade on Wednesday, Oct. 19, in Karbowski’s beautiful blue Ford Bronco.
Hardin High School Homecoming King Jonathan Smith is the son of Wendy Bearden and Johnny Smith. Jonathan plans to attend Texas State University where he will major in Kinesiology. Homecoming Queen Jules Thonsgaard, daughter of Pete Thonsgaard and Tish Thonsgaard, plans to attend Lamar University where she will major in music education.
Liberty County Clerk Lee Chambers was accompanied by her grandson and staff for the TVE Rodeo Parade on Wednesday, Oct. 19.
Liberty County District Attorney Jennifer Bergman Harkness
Liberty Police Chief Gary Martin leads the TVE Rodeo Parade as it begins on Wednesday morning, Oct. 19.
Vincent Browning rides Oliver the Watusi for the 2022 TVE Rodeo Parade on Wednesday, Oct. 19.

  • Courtney Lee with the Liberty County Pct. 6 Constable’s Office participated in the TVE Rodeo Parade on Wednesday, Oct. 19, in downtown Liberty.
  • The TVE Parade Committee, made up of all volunteers, really go above and beyond every year to make the rodeo parade and baby parade a success. 91. Parade committee Chairman is Brittany Hudnall,. The committee also includes Jennifer Regen, Morgan Webb, Kassandra Ray, Tonya Neuman, Danielle Gusman, Julie Jensen, Blaine Hudson, Bailee Patterson, Alexandra Laird, Chelsea Miller, Sarah George and Maddie Lane.
  • Adult Trail Riders take part in the TVE Rodeo Parade on Wednesday, Oct. 19.
  • Adult Trail Riders take part in the TVE Rodeo Parade on Wednesday, Oct. 19.
  • Adult Trail Riders take part in the TVE Rodeo Parade on Wednesday, Oct. 19.
  • Kiddie Trail Riders participate in the TVE Rodeo Parade on Wednesday, Oct. 19.
  • Lopez Roofing is a local roofing company in Liberty County.
  • Members of the 160 Trail Riders participate in the TVE Rodeo Parade on Wednesday, Oct. 19. This trail-riding organization provides Thanksgiving dinners to two deserving families every year, holds Halloween community events, distributes Christmas baskets to residents at local nursing homes and hosts back-to-school events for kids. They also give out scholarships to local students.
  • Dayton Volunteer Fire Department
  • Pictured are players for New Generation FC Soccer League of Dayton Texas. These are young stars in the making and a competitive travel soccer league in Dayton. They compete against teams in Texas.
  • Dayton Volunteer Fire Department
  • Liberty County Sheriff’s Capt. Ken Defoor is dressed as Batman and S.C.A.N. Member Jo Defoor is dressed at Batgirl.
  • Dayton Athletics Cheer and Tumbling
  • Line Camp Cowboy Church
  • Line Camp Cowboy Church
  • DYSA Softball
  • SETX Outlaws
  • SETX Outlaws
  • Dayton High School Band
  • Dayton High School Band
  • Dayton High School Band
  • Dayton High School Dazzlers
  • The Dayton High School Varsity Cheerleaders
  • Fancy Petit Trenta LS & Balloons provides all event décor services and specializes in balloons. The business is located in Dayton, Texas.
  • Hardin Youth Football
  • Hardin Youth Football
  • Hardin Youth Football
  • Hardin Youth Football
  • Hardin Youth Football
  • Hardin Youth Football
  • Hardin Youth Football
  • Hardin Youth Football
  • Hardin Youth Football
  • Proctor’s Mortuary
  • Lee College basketball team members participate in the TVE Rodeo Parade on Wednesday, Oct. 19, in downtown Liberty.
  • Lee College
  • Star Twirl Cheer Gym
  • Star Twirl Cheer Gym
  • Star Twirl Cheer Gym
  • Star Twirl Cheer Gym
  • Proctor’s Mortuary
  • Lee College
  • A-Z Insurance Agency
  • Hardin Junior High Cheerleaders
  • Hardin cheerleaders perform flips during the TVE Rodeo Parade on Wednesday, Oct. 19.
  • Hardin High School Homecoming King Jonathan Smith is the son of Wendy Bearden and Johnny Smith. Jonathan plans to attend Texas State University where he will major in Kinesiology. Homecoming Queen Jules Thonsgaard, daughter of Pete Thonsgaard and Tish Thonsgaard, plans to attend Lamar University where she will major in music education.
  • La Petite Med Spa
  • Hardin FFA
  • Hardin High School Cheerleaders
  • Hardin High School Stingarettes
  • The Hardin High School marching band is pictured with the HHS Stingarettes.
  • The Pride of Hardin Hornet Band
  • The Pride of Hardin Hornet Band
  • The Pride of Hardin Hornet Band
  • The Pride of Hardin Hornet Band
  • The Pride of Hardin Hornet Band
  • Hardin High School Cheerleaders
  • Hardin High School Cheerleaders
  • Hardin High School Cheerleaders
  • Liberty County ESD #2 serves the Hull-Daisetta and Raywood communities.
  • The Buffalo Bill Cody’s Wild West Show was the theme for winning baby parade entry. The float features Kaicen Bishop as Sitting Bull, Carsyn Simeon as Annie Oakley, Teal Alford as Pawnee Bill, Jake Hennis as Buffalo Bill, and Bennett Yawn as Wild Bill.
  • John Coleman drives the entry for Just Amazing Youth Sports.
  • Just Amazing Youth Sports Inc is a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that was created to give the special needs community a chance to participate, cost free, in various sports. Created by our founder, Jay Matlock, J.A.Y.S. began after realizing there was not a place for the local special needs community to enjoy sports. Jay, and his group, work hard to offer a range of sports including baseball, soccer, basketball, volleyball, and more completely free to the families.
  • Wesley Hinch is the first judge elected to the Liberty County Court at Law II, which was created in 2019. The court has general jurisdiction but hears primarily family and civil cases.
  • The Magnificent 10 Community Helpers
  • First Liberty National Bank
  • First Liberty National Bank
  • Sierra Chadwick, an employee of First Liberty National Bank, gives a fist bump to her nephew, Kyle Lott, who was helping to take photos for Bluebonnet News.
  • Liberty County ESD #2 serves the Hull-Daisetta and Raywood communities.
  • The Awesome 80s was the theme of a TVE Baby Parade float that features Lila Monk as Cyndi Lauper, Ava Monk as Jane Fonda, Grant Jenkins as Gene Simmons and Livi Lopez as Madonna.
  • Crossroads Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram provided many of the escort vehicles for this year’s TVE Rodeo Parade in Liberty.
  • Liberty Health Care Center
  • Liberty Health Care Center
  • Liberty Health Care Center
  • Vincent Browning rides on Oliver the Watusi for the TVE Rodeo Parade on Wednesday, Oct. 19.
  • LHS Coaches Joe and Karen Slack
  • Liberty Fire Department
  • Hull-Daisetta HS marching band
  • Hull-Daisetta Varsity Cheerleaders
  • Raising Awesome Awareness is an organization that brings awareness, acceptance, inclusion and love to the special needs community.
  • Raising Awesome Awareness is an organization that brings awareness, acceptance, inclusion and love to the special needs community.
  • Dream Furniture
  • The Liberty County District Attorney’s Office now has a mobile command center that can be mobilized during an investigation.
  • Jimmy Belt (in the passenger seat) was driven by his son for the TVE Rodeo Parade on Wednesday, Oct. 19.
  • Kaylee Hernandez and Marcos Gerardo represented Liberty High School as the 2022 Homecoming Queen and King.
  • Liberty High School cheerleaders
  • Liberty High School cheerleaders
  • Liberty High School cheerleaders
  • Liberty High School cheerleaders displayed their athleticism during the TVE Rodeo Parade by performing flips and jumps.
  • The Liberty Prancers
  • The Liberty Prancers
  • Saige LeNormand, the outgoing Miss TVE Rodeo Queen, waves to the crowd as she participates in the TVE Rodeo Parade on Wednesday, Oct. 19.
  • Queen contestants for this year’s Miss TVE Rodeo Queen
  • Junior queen contestants
  • Dave “Showdog” Chessher represented Shoppa’s John Deere in the TVE Rodeo Parade on Wednesday, Oct. 19.
  • Liberty Panther Band
  • Liberty Panther Band
  • Liberty Panther Band
  • Liberty Panther Band
  • Leslie Lawrence, debuting as the emcee of the TVE Rodeo Parade, did a great job announcing all the entries. With nearly a 100 entries in the parade, there were a lot of entries to announce.
  • The Trinity Valley Exposition Executive Committee participated in the rodeo parade on Wednesday, Oct. 19.
  • Sandra Sterling was the grand marshal for the TVE Rodeo Parade on Wednesday, Oct. 19. She was accompanied by her husband, Jim.
  • Mrs. Jane Ripkowski, an icon in the Liberty, Texas, community, came out to the TVE Rodeo Parade on Wednesday, Oct. 19.
  • Liberty County Court at Law Judge Tommy Chambers visited with friends and constituents as he waited on the TVE Rodeo Parade to begin on Wednesday, Oct. 19.
  • Sherry Chambers and her daughter, Astrid, attended the TVE Rodeo Parade on Wednesday, Oct. 19.

