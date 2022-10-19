PHOTOS: Nearly 100 entries participate in this year’s TVE Rodeo Parade in Liberty

The TVE Rodeo Parade was held on Wednesday, Oct. 19, in downtown Liberty. The parade is the official start to rodeo events at the county fairgrounds in Liberty.
Rodeos are held each year on Wednesday through Saturday with the final night culminating with the crowning of the rodeo queen. Rodeo starts each night at 7:30 p.m.
The grand marshal for this year’s rodeo parade was Sandra Sterling, who announced the parade for 45 years before stepping down this year.
The carnival opened on Tuesday, Oct. 18, and runs through Saturday, Oct. 22. Armbands are being sold for $35, which provide unlimited access to carnival rides. These are sold by the night. The carnival is open from 2 p.m. to midnight Thursday and Friday, and 11 a.m. Saturday to 1 a.m. Sunday.
Bidding in the youth livestock auction will begin at 11 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 21. If you want to come show support for local youth and bid on items, be sure to show up early and get your bidding paddle.
The photos accompanying this article were taken by Vanesa Brashier and Kyle Lott for Bluebonnet News.
