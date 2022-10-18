Cleveland Middle School employee charged with Sexual Assault of a Child

An investigation into a “possible inappropriate relationship” between a Cleveland Middle School employee and a female student has now led to charges against the employee.

According to a written statement from Cleveland ISD Superintendent Stephen McCanless on Tuesday, the employee – Alexander Oveal – has been charged with Sexual Assault of a Child.

“The District is working closely with its police department, the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office and the Liberty County District Attorney’s Office,” McCanless said.

McCanless is urging parents and guardians of other Cleveland Middle School students to talk to their children to see if they can provide any additional information about this case.

“Please know that the Liberty County District Attorney’s Office will have investigators in Cleveland ISD meeting with and interviewing select students about the case. In compliance with state law, we are compelled to allow access to the student so as not to impede or interfere with an investigation. CISD will never tolerate conduct that places the safety of a child in jeopardy, and we plan to pursue this matter to the fullest extent the law allows,” McCanless said.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office at 936-336-4500 or the Liberty County District Attorney’s Office at 936-336-4609.

