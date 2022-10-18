Lee College celebrates revitalized nursing program

Lee College Board of Regents, faculty and community leaders gathered at the McNulty-Haddick Complex to celebrate the renovation and expansion of the Nursing program. Some recent changes include revamping and reordering curriculum and offering more accessible learning options for vocational students.

New labs were also added, equipped with working medical equipment and medical dummies that appear to breath, blink, have measurable pulses, blood pressure and replaceable parts that allow students to practice inserting catheters, tracheotomy tubes and more.

