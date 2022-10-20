Liberty County arrest report, Oct. 18, 2022

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Oct. 18, 2022:

Crocker, Lacey Leann – Hold for Montgomery County-Driving While Intoxicated

Harrison, Judy Ann – Parole Violation

Davis, Lisa Marie – Theft of Property

Gomez, Jose Manuel – Possession of Child Pornography

Wolford, Jerry Lyndall – Motion to Revoke-Driving While Intoxicated and Prohibited Substance or Item in a Correctional Facility

Aparicio, Christian Pierre – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana

Crochet, James Clifford Jr. – Public Intoxication

