The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Oct. 17, 2022:

Delano, Encinias – Criminal Mischief

Hamilton, Victoria Lanette – Hold for Hardin County-Failure to Appear-Possession of a Controlled Substance

Jones, Nathan Ryan – Hold for Harris County-Criminal Trespass

Silva, Pedro – Driving While Intoxicated, third or more

Delano, Encinias Hamilton, Victoria Lanette Jones, Nathan Ryan Silva, Pedro

Share this: Twitter

Facebook