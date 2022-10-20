Michale Bradley David Coaliron, 23, of Cleveland, Texas, went to his Heavenly home on Saturday, October 15, 2022.

He was born Wednesday, July 14, 1999, to Richard Thomas Jahn Coaliron and Doreena Faye Jordan. Michale was preceded in death by his great-grandparents, Tommy Jahn and Lizzie Mae (Allen); and great-grandmother Imma-Gene Crawford.

Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife, Rhonda Erwin; father, William Brown; mother, Doreena Faye Jordan; grandparents Clayton “Red” and Lisa Coaliron; Helen and Jerry Reynolds and Patrick Brown; great-grandfather, Elmer Crawford; brother, Thomas Scott Coaliron; sisters Bethany Brown, Natalee Brown, Allison Shelton; aunt, Brittney Coaliron; uncles, Sammy Jordan, Jeffery Coaliron; along with numerous other loving cousins, family and treasured friends.

A gathering of family and friends will be held at Neal Funeral Home on Friday, October 21, 2022, from 5:00 to 9:00 pm.

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Michale Bradley David Coaliron, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

