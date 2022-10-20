Sally Ann Engle Swift was born June 27, 1939, in Bellmore, Indiana to William Thomas Engle and Alberta Rachel Scott Engle. Sally passed away on October 16, 2022, and the age of 83.

She is preceded in death by her parents William Thomas Engle and Alberta Rachel Scott Engle; her husband of 52 years, John Daniel Swift; sister-in-law, Sue Martin Engle, and nephew Eric Swift.

She is survived by daughters, Rachel Scotchmer and husband Mark of Athens, Texas, Roxy Heffernan and husband Matt of Tomball, Texas, Rebecca Swift of Humble, Texas and Ronda Boyd and husband Bobby of Humble, Texas; brothers Charlie Engle and Becky of Rockville, Indiana, Tom Engle of Fincastle, Indiana, brother-in-law Howard Swift and wife Joanna of Del Norte, Colorado and grandchildren Daniel Scotchmer, Matthew Heffernan Jr., Annmarie Heffernan and Joseph Scotchmer, along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and other loving and caring family members and treasured friends, including Chuck Jones and David Cleveland.

Sally was an avid reader and was an active member of her local quilting bee. As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be sent to your local library or local quilting bee or a donation to the American Diabetes Association in Sally’s name.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, October 26, 2022 from 4:00pm – 8:00pm at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home in Cleveland, Texas. Funeral Services will be held Thursday, October 27, 2022 at 11:00am at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home Chapel in Cleveland, Texas. Interment will follow at Holly Grove Cemetery in Livingston, Texas.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

