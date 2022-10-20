Terry Wayne Elliott, 65, of Mont Belvieu, Texas, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at his home. He was born on September 24, 1956, in Baytown, Texas to the late Warner and Lois Wolford Elliott. Terry graduated from Barbers Hill High School with the class of 1974. He worked for many years in operations with the local chemical plants.

Terry was very talented, enjoyed tinkering with his hands and was a jack-of-all-trades. He made and fixed all types of things, including metalwork, and woodworking which he loved most of all. Terry handcrafted walking sticks, knife handles and much more. He pursued many interests, some of which included fishing, hunting and target shooting. Terry’s biggest passions was his artillery and rescuing animals. He was truly an awesome individual with an extremely big heart.

Terry was a loving father, brother, uncle, and friend to many. He loved nothing more than spending time with his family whenever he was able. Terry never met a stranger and was everyone’s friend. He will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all who knew and loved him.

Terry was preceded in death by his parents; and his cousin Clydene Leftwich. He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his sons Trevor Elliott and Conner Elliott; his brothers Dwayne Elliott and wife Karen and Keith Elliott and wife Debbie; his cousin Lee Ray Kaderli and wife Linda; numerous nieces and nephews; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

A celebration of Terry’s life will be held on a date to be determined.

