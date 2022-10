The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Oct. 19, 2022:

Grimet, Chris Howard – Hold for Harris County

Boychi, Matthew Daniel – Evading Arrest or Detention With a Vehicle

Brown, Corey Allen – Order Setting Aside Bond – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Coria Barriga, Francisco – Criminal Mischief

Woosley, Rebecca – Assault Causing Bodily Injury

Boychi, Matthew Daniel Brown, Corey Allen Coria Barriga, Francisco Grimet, Chris Howard Woosley, Rebecca

Share this: Twitter

Facebook