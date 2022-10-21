Prize livestock, projects fetch $136K at TVE Youth Livestock Show

Liberty County businesses and supporters of local youth pulled out their checkbooks on Friday, Oct. 21, for the Trinity Valley Exposition’s premium sale and freezer sale auctions.

The top 25 exhibitors, whose projects were picked for either Grand Champion and Reserve Champion in 17 categories, fetched a whopping $136,897 in bids. As of Friday afternoon, bidding of the premium sale had ended and the auction of freezer sale items had begun. A final tally for the auctions will be shared by Bluebonnet News as soon as that information is available.

The highest bid went to Isandro Garcia of Dayton FFA for his Grand Champion Market Steer. He will go home with $21,000 from Liberty Materials. the second-highest bid went to Cameron Ripkowski of Dayton 4-H for her Reserve Champion Market Steer. It sold for $13,500 to Wingfield Concrete.

Ripkowski had a total of four winning projects in the top 25. All totaled she claimed $27,300 for Reserve Champion Market Steer ($13,500), Grand Champion American Commercial Heifer ($10,500), Grand Champion Decorated Cake ($2,000) and Grand Champion Foliage Plant ($1,300).

Tommy Watts of the Watts Group was recognized as the Top Buyer for 2021.

Bid callers look for raised paddles during the TVE Premium Sale on Friday, Oct. 21.

Tommy Watts of the Watts Group was recognized for his support of local youths and the Trinity Valley Exposition and for being the Top Buyer in 2021. Cameron Ripkowski of Dayton 4-H made four trips to the auction arena at the TVE Premium Sale on Friday, Oct. 21. She is pictured with her Reserve Champion Market Steer, which sold for $13,500 to Wingfield Concrete. Caylee Anderson of Mid-County 4-H walks her Grand Champion AOB Commercial Heifer into the auction arena on Friday, Oct. 21. It sold for a combined bid of $15,000 from three bidders – Colony Ridge, Andco and the Tommy Watts Group. Avery Smart’s Reserve Champion AOB Commercial Heifer sold for $5,500 to Earthscapes at the TVE Premium Sale on Friday, Oct. 21. Smart is a member of Hardin 4-H. Cameron Ripkowski’s Grand Champion American Commercial Heifer sold for $10,500 to Raywood Livestock Market at the TVE Premium Sale on Friday, Oct. 21. Sara Aultman’s Reserve Champion American Commercial Heifer sold for $10,499 to 3A Cattle Company. Aultman is a member of Dolen 4-H. Taylor Trainer of Anahuac FFA walks her Grand Champion Market Swine into the arena for the TVE Premium Sale on Friday, Oct. 21. Trainer’s swine sold for $6,250 to J & J Pipeline. Faith Burnett, a member of Hardin 4-H, sold her Reserve Champion Market Swine for $5,400 to Liberty Materials at the TVE Premium Sale on Friday, Oct. 21. Kimber Simmons of Barbers Hill FFA smiles at the bidders at the TVE Premium Sale on Friday, Oct. 21. Her Grand Champion Market Goat sold for $6,500 to Valor Investigations. Dustin Poole of Barbers Hill 4-H tries to get his Reserve Champion Market Goat into position at the TVE Premium Sale on Friday, Oct. 21. It sold for $3,500 to Arnold Construction. Avery Philley of Dayton 4-H sold her Grand Champion Market Broiler for $2,999 to Wowco at the TVE Premium Sale on Friday, Oct. 21. Kiera Reynolds of Tarkington Junior FFA sold her Reserve Champion Market Broiler for $2,899 to Liberty Materials. Olivianna Solomon of Tarkington 4-H sold her Grand Champion Market Rabbit for $3,500 to Colony Ridge at the TVE Premium Sale on Friday, Oct. 21. Bryce Dehart of Dayton FFA sold his Reserve Champion Market Rabbit for $2,400 to Liberty County Pct. 1 Commissioner Bruce Karbowski at the TVE Premium Sale on Friday, Oct. 21. Dustin Poole of Barbers Hill 4-H sold his Grand Champion Market Lamb for $4,000 to First Liberty National Bank at the TVE Premium Sale on Friday, Oct. 21. Braelyn Goudeau of Barbers Hill 4-H sold her Reserve Champion Market Lamb for $3,000 to Community Toyota at the TVE Premium Sale on Friday, Oct. 21. Cameron Ripkowski’s Grand Champion Decorated Cake sold for $2,000 to Capital Farm Credit at the TVE Premium Sale on Friday, Oct. 21. Beth Lambert of Tarkington FFA sold her Grand Champion Food entry for $2,500 to Maci Feed at the TVE Premium Sale on Friday, Oct. 21. Luke Patton of Hardin 4-H sold his Grand Champion Pie (a pecan pie) for $3,000 to Liberty Materials at the TVE Premium Sale on Friday, Oct. 21. A lemon-blueberry pound cake earned Cassidy Headrick of Dayton 4-H $1,300 for her Grand Champion Bread. It sold to Trophy Gallery and Earthscapes at the TVE Premium Sale on Friday, Oct. 21. Teegan Davis of Liberty Junior FFA sold her Grand Champion Fine Arts Project for $2,200 to Dishman Crawfish Farms at the TVE Premium Sale on Friday, Oct. 21. Madison Salas of Dayton FFA sold her Grand Champion Handicraft/Floriculture Project for $1,400 to Raywood Livestock Market at the TVE Premium Sale on Friday, Oct. 21. Cameron Ripkowski’s Grand Champion Foliage Plant sold for $1,300 to Earthscapes at the TVE Premium Sale on Friday, Oct. 21. Ellie Brett of Hardin 4-H sold her Grand Champion Colored Plant for $4,750 to Faye and John Brett at the TVE Premium Sale on Friday, Oct. 21. Bill Cody Odell of Liberty Junior FFA sold his Grand Champion Mixture Plant for $2,000 to Earthscapes at the TVE Premium Sale on Friday, Oct. 21.

