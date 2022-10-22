Popeye’s Restaurant in Liberty burns

Dozens of firefighters from Liberty, Dayton, Westlake, Hardin, Kenefick, Hull-Daisetta and Liberty County Hazmat responded to a major fire at the Popeye’s Restaurant on the 1700 block of US 90 in Liberty on Friday evening.

Flames could be seen coming up through the roof of the building even as Dayton and Liberty ladder trucks applied an extensive amount of water to the blaze.

Shortly before midnight, Friday, Oct. 22, firefighters had the fire contained; however, they likely will be monitoring the fire and looking for hotspots for the next few hours.

Video by Richey Ewing, fire commissioner for Liberty County ESD 7 (Hardin Fire and Rescue)

Bluebonnet News attempted to contact Liberty Fire Chief Brian Hurst and Asst. Chief Eric McDaniel, but the two were not available for comment at this time. As soon as more information is available, an update will be posted.

The following photos for this article were taken by Jennifer Cannaday and Bluebonnet News Editor Vanesa Brashier.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

