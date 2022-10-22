Shepherd teen killed in crash in Tarkington

An 18-year-old Shepherd resident was killed around 7:15 a.m. Saturday in a single-vehicle crash on FM 163 in Tarkington.

According to Sgt. Rob Willoughby, supervisor of the Liberty County office for the Texas Department of Public Safety, the young lady from Shepherd was traveling northbound on FM 163 in a 2013 Chevy Silverado when her vehicle left the roadway to the east. She attempted to correct and jerked the wheel too hard to the left.

“She left the roadway to the left and rolled the vehicle numerous times. She was ejected out of the vehicle and was pronounced dead on scene by Pct. 5 Justice of the Peace Wade Brown,” Willoughby said.

No autopsy was ordered. Her body was transported to Neal Funeral Home in Cleveland.

The victim’s father was notified. Her name will be released later.

In an effort to highlight the importance of wearing seatbelts, Willoughby said, “It’s the easiest thing to do to protect yourself while driving. While we can’t say for certain that it would have made a difference in this crash, wearing a seatbelt can prevent tragedies. People are not strong enough to withstand the force of a crash and we need seatbelts to hold us in place in the event of an accident.”

The accident investigator is Trooper Koen.

