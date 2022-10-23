Liberty County Jail arrest report, Oct. 21, 2022

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Oct. 21, 2022:

  • Castilaw, Craig Howard – Parole Violation (two counts)
  • Shoultz, Ronald Leroy – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Driving While License Invalid and Burglary of a Habitation
  • Perez, Marco Antonio – Assault Causing Bodily Injury and Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport
  • Johnson, Michael – Hold for Caddo Parrish-Possession of Intent to Distribute
  • Bowers, Anthony Levane – Possession of a Dangerous Drug (no mugshot)
  • Gasca Salinas, Esmeralda – Possession of Marijuana
  • Payan, Amy Lynn – Probation Violation

Castilaw, Craig Howard
Gasca Salinas, Esmeralda
Johnson, Michael
Payan, Amy Lynn
Perez, Marco Antonio
Shoultz, Ronald Leroy

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.