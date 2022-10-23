Liberty County Jail arrest report, Oct. 21, 2022

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Oct. 21, 2022:
- Castilaw, Craig Howard – Parole Violation (two counts)
- Shoultz, Ronald Leroy – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Driving While License Invalid and Burglary of a Habitation
- Perez, Marco Antonio – Assault Causing Bodily Injury and Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport
- Johnson, Michael – Hold for Caddo Parrish-Possession of Intent to Distribute
- Bowers, Anthony Levane – Possession of a Dangerous Drug (no mugshot)
- Gasca Salinas, Esmeralda – Possession of Marijuana
- Payan, Amy Lynn – Probation Violation