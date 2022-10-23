Liberty County Jail arrest report, Oct. 21, 2022

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Oct. 21, 2022:

Castilaw, Craig Howard – Parole Violation (two counts)

Shoultz, Ronald Leroy – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Driving While License Invalid and Burglary of a Habitation

Perez, Marco Antonio – Assault Causing Bodily Injury and Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport

Johnson, Michael – Hold for Caddo Parrish-Possession of Intent to Distribute

Bowers, Anthony Levane – Possession of a Dangerous Drug (no mugshot)

Gasca Salinas, Esmeralda – Possession of Marijuana

Payan, Amy Lynn – Probation Violation

