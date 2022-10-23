Liberty County Jail arrest report, Oct. 20, 2022

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Oct. 20, 2022:

  • McGinn, Christopher Thomas – Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport
  • Watson, Jesse Alan – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
  • Garcia Rodriguez, Victor – Indecency With a Child, Exposure
  • Burch, John David – Hold for Jasper County-Credit Card Abuse
  • Loupe, David Berry – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Hold for Polk County-Possession of a Controlled Substance (no mugshot)
  • Rodriguez, Jacob Anthony – Possession of Marijuana, No Driver’s License and Rider Not Secured by Safety Belt
  • Marrow, Michael James – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle
  • Dickey, Frankie Louis – Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon and Deadly Conduct/Discharge Firearm
  • Senegal, Brian Keith – Driving While License, Failure to Appear, Indecency With a Child-Sexual Contact (two counts) and Rider Not Secured by Safety Belt
  • Bellow, James – Driving While Intoxicated
