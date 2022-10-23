Landon Wane Sapp, 15, of Tarkington Prairie, Texas passed away on Wednesday, October 19, 2022. He was born on Thursday, January 11, 2007, in Humble, Texas to David Wane Sapp and Rachel Christine (Aiken) Sapp.

Landon was preceded in death by his great-grandfathers, Harold Aiken, Bobby Carley, and Billy Joe Sapp, Sr, uncle, Brett Reid.

Left to cherish his memory is his loving parents, David and Rachel Sapp; brother, Wyatt Sapp; sister, Mamie Sapp; grandparents, Bill and Sheree Aiken, Cindy Sapp, Joey Sapp; great-grandmothers, Polly Aiken, Maxyne Sapp; aunts and uncles, Brion Frazier, Caleb and Jessica Aiken, Dustan and Tiwi Sapp, Rhonda Reid; along with numerous other loving cousins, family, and treasured friends. Visitation for Landon will be held at Neal Funeral Home on October 25, 2022, from 5:00 to 6:00 pm. Funeral Services will begin promptly at 6:00 pm. Pastor Brad Dancer officiating.

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

