Billy Gene Lloyd “Bounce”, 94, of Liberty passed away Tuesday, October 18, 2022. He was born in Liberty, Texas on December 6, 1927.

Bounce was preceded in death by his parents Jesse Lloyd and Mattie Lee Finley; his brother Junior Stanley Lloyd and sister-in-law Velma Cathryn Lloyd.

He had many hobbies that he enjoyed with friends and family such as fishing, bowling, poker and dominoes. Bounce was an avid coin collector, loved his kitchen gadgets and was a big Dallas Cowboys and Texas Christian University fan. Bounce would not miss watching his nephew Billy play ball at TCU. Bounce will be dearly missed by those who knew and loved him.

Bounce is survived by his niece Sandra Lloyd; nephew Billy Allen Lloyd and wife Sheri; his great-nephew Blake A Lloyd and wife Chesleigh; his great niece Jill Lloyd Santa Maria and husband Trey; great-great nephews and numerous of other relatives and friends.

A graveside service will take place at Liberty City Cemetery on Saturday, October 22, 2022 at 1:00pm. For more information and to sign the online guest book please visit AllisonFuneralService.com

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Billy Gene Lloyd, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

