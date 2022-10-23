Jack Stephenson Smith was born February 24, 1938, in Orleans Parrish, Louisiana, to parents Eugene Clifford Smith and Elaine Stephenson Smith. He passed away October 18, 2022 in New Caney, Texas at the age of 84.

Jack graduated from Brazosport High School in Freeport, Texas. Jack enlisted in the US Army in 1959 and served until April 1962, serving in Germany and in the Army Reserves until March 1965. He worked as a ironworker/welder for Local Union #84. Jack married Virginia Ann Cheatham on August 14, 1980, in Splendora, Texas.

Jack loved spending time with his family and friends in the outdoors, fishing, hunting, camping at the lake, a lifetime of dogs. Jack will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Eugene Clifford Smith and Elaine Stephenson Smith; sister, Geri Smith Maraist; son in law, Milton Ray Connor Jr; nephew, Brian Maraist. Jack is survived by his children, Candy Ann Feldman and husband Michael of Bryan, Texas, Teresa LaGayle Stetson and husband Kel Ray of Tarkington Prairie, Texas; grandchildren, Misty Conner Goodrum and husband Michol of Normangee, Texas, Mitchell Ryan Conner of Conroe, Texas, Kayla Renee Stetson of Waller, Texas, and Charles Wade Stetson of Tarkington Prairie, Texas; brother, Tommy Smith and wife Kali of Dumas, Texas; great grandchildren, Hunter Garrett Steele of Normangee, Texas, Gatlin Cory Steele of Coldspring, Texas, Milton Kye Conner of Conroe, Texas and Wesley Keith Conner of Conroe, Texas.

A Graveside Memorial Service is scheduled for Saturday, October 29, 2022, at 10am at the Pace-Stancil Memorial Rest Gardens Cemetery with Doug Hollie officiating.

