Roger Glynn Blackmon, 79, of Mont Belvieu, Texas, went to be with the Lord on October 18, 2022 at Houston Methodist San Jacinto Hospital in Baytown, Texas, surrounded by his loving family. Glynn was born October 15, 1943 in Kilgore, Texas, to Sterling Blackmon and Dorothy Raines Blackmon. Glynn grew up in the Assemblies of God faith and accepted Christ as his Lord and Savior as a young adult.

Glynn was a 1962 graduate of Kountze High School and later went on to San Jacinto College where he received his certificate in inspection and welding. Roger was a pipefitter by trade, and later retired as a quality control inspector. He enjoyed spending time fishing and playing golf. Glynn loved all sports but especially baseball and basketball where he excelled. When he attended high school in Oregon prior to moving to Texas he attended Henley High School where he held the record for the longest home run hit. As an adult, Glynn enjoyed playing in softball leagues and spent many hours coaching his daughters in their softball leagues as well. When his girls began playing sports at Barbers Hill, he was very supportive of each of them and some of the best days were spent watching them play both at high school and then on the college level. When Glynn became a “Papa”, he loved practicing sports with his grandkids as well as fishing in the bay and golfing with his grandsons. He also enjoyed playing dominoes with Stephanie and Maddie. Glynn was an avid fan of all professional sports in Houston and enjoyed watching the Astros, Rockets and Texans along with watching a good game of golf. He loved his family and was especially proud of his four daughters. He will be missed by all who cared for him.

Glynn is preceded in death by his parents; his brothers Randy Blackmon, Timmy Blackmon.

Those left to cherish his memories are his loving wife of 60 years, Troylene Blackmon; his children, Tami Martin and husband Ronnie, Kim Gentry and husband Chris, Angie Sarria and husband Brian, Stephanie Martin and husband Scotty; his grandchildren, Jennifer Storm, Ryan Martin, Meagan Hutchins, Hank “Ryland” Dutton, Maley Dutton, Courtland Sarria, Landon Sarria, Kindal Sarria, Macaul Martin, Maddie Martin; 11 great grandchildren; sister-in-laws, Susan Blackmon, Suzie Blackmon; and numerous nieces and nephews and other family.

There will be a private family graveside service held Saturday, October 29, 2022 at Linney-Acie Cemetery. Services under the direction of Pace Stancil Funeral Home, Dayton, Texas.

