Charles Doyle Crouch was born on April 9, 1943 in Lake Jackson, Texas to parents Doyle Caroll Crouch and Pauline Elizabeth (Choate) Crouch. Charles left this Earth for his Heavenly home on October 17, 2022 at the age of 79.

Charles had a deep faith in God and shared his love of the Lord by teaching Sunday school. He loved spending time outdoors, hunting and fishing and he loved country western dancing.

He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. Charles was preceded in death by his parents Doyle Caroll Crouch and Pauline Elizabeth (Choate) Crouch; brother Jimmy Crouch; sisters Mary Jane Blake and Elizabeth Davis.

He is survived by his daughters Trudie Anderson, Jodie Perry, Erin Combs and husband Steve; grandchildren Karlie, Kolby and Korey Gilbert, Katie Ducay and husband Mason, Dalton Perry and Victoria Combs; great grandson Jackson Ducay and numerous friends and family.

A memorial service is scheduled for Saturday, October 29, 2022 at 2pm at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home in Cleveland, Texas with Brother Carl Willaimson officiating. Interment will follow at Wallace Chapel Cemetery in Hudson, Texas.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

