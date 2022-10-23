Off-duty Montgomery County deputy constable reportedly fired upon by driver

Deputies from Montgomery County Pct. 4 Constable Kenneth “Rowdy” Hayden’s Office arrested a Hispanic male in the early afternoon hours on Oct. 23, 2022, after he reportedly was involved in a felonious deadly conduct incident.

Around 7:20 a.m. Sunday, an off-duty Montgomery County Pct. 4 deputy constable observed a silver Chevrolet Silverado traveling Roman Forest Boulevard, failing to maintain a single lane several times. Believing the driver to be intoxicated, the deputy constable contacted the Montgomery County dispatch and started to relay information in an attempt to have an on-duty unit stop the vehicle and investigate.

While continuing to follow, the off-duty deputy reportedly observed the suspect, later identified as Martin Chavez-Fierros, 21, of New Caney, holding a firearm out of the driver window and firing gunshots in the direction of the deputy.

The off-duty deputy discontinued following due to safety and a large multi-agency investigation was launched with assistance from the Roman Forest Police Department and Patton Village Police Department.

During the course of the lengthy investigation, multiple ammunition shell casings were recovered on Galaxy Boulevard. The investigation led to the identity of the vehicle as well as the suspect who driving at the time of the incident.

Units located the vehicle in the Kings Colony neighborhood off of Cambridge Boulevard and eventually made contact with the suspect. The firearm used in the incident was recovered during the investigation. The suspect was charged with a third degree felony, Deadly Conduct, and was booked into the Montgomery County Jail.

A shell casing was found in the roadway where an off-duty Montgomery County deputy constable was reportedly fired upon by a driver in another vehicle.

Constable Kenneth “Rowdy” Hayden would like to thank the Roman Forest Police Department and the Patton Village Police Department for their assistance in this incident.

“This case was a stellar example of multiple neighboring agencies working together to remove armed and dangerous criminals off of the streets, in order to preserve the safety and security of our citizens in the east Montgomery County area,” according to a statement from Lt. James Slack, a spokesperson for Hayden’s office.

