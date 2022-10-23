Ragsdale crowned TVE rodeo queen

On the last night of rodeo events on Saturday, Oct. 22, Taryn Ragsdale was crowned the 2022 Miss Rodeo Trinity Valley Exposition.
Ragsdale, 17, is the daughter of Joel and Jessica Ragsdale of Dayton, and the granddaughter of David and Wendy Hilton of Dayton, Lisa and Lane Cross of Franklin, Texas, and Sheila and Leon Ragsdale of Chowchilla, Calif.
Ragsdale is a homeschooled student and will graduate next summer. Afterward, she plans to attend cosmetology school.
Her hobbies include riding horses, roping and serving at her church, Dayton Christian Center. Her mom says that when she sees a need, she tries to meet it. Through their church, they visit with elderly and sick people in nursing homes and children in an orphanage in Woodville, Texas.
Ragsdale succeeds the 2021 rodeo queen Saige LeNormand.
The first runner-up this year is Laynie Strickhausen and the second runner-up is Mary Dowdell.
TVE also crowned Sarah Bush as 2022 Miss Rodeo Teen Trinity Valley Exposition and Kylea Sopchak as the runner-up for teen queen.