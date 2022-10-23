Ragsdale crowned TVE rodeo queen

On the last night of rodeo events on Saturday, Oct. 22, Taryn Ragsdale was crowned the 2022 Miss Rodeo Trinity Valley Exposition.

Ragsdale, 17, is the daughter of Joel and Jessica Ragsdale of Dayton, and the granddaughter of David and Wendy Hilton of Dayton, Lisa and Lane Cross of Franklin, Texas, and Sheila and Leon Ragsdale of Chowchilla, Calif.

Ragsdale is a homeschooled student and will graduate next summer. Afterward, she plans to attend cosmetology school.

The TVE queens court is comprised of Kylea Sopchak, Reva Mosley, Hana Lindsey, Laynie Strickhausen, Sarah Bush, Taryn Ragsdale, Saige LeNormand, Kendyl Cain, Mary Dowdell, Kylie Newkirk, Annabell Lindsey and Bella Elliott. (Photo courtesy of Magana Media and TVE)

Her hobbies include riding horses, roping and serving at her church, Dayton Christian Center. Her mom says that when she sees a need, she tries to meet it. Through their church, they visit with elderly and sick people in nursing homes and children in an orphanage in Woodville, Texas.

Ragsdale succeeds the 2021 rodeo queen Saige LeNormand.

The first runner-up this year is Laynie Strickhausen and the second runner-up is Mary Dowdell.

TVE also crowned Sarah Bush as 2022 Miss Rodeo Teen Trinity Valley Exposition and Kylea Sopchak as the runner-up for teen queen.

Saige LeNormand served with distinction during her one-year reign as the 2021 Miss Rodeo Queen Trinity Valley Exposition. She was awarded a scholarship by the TVE board for outstanding leadership, dedication to being an ambassador and mentoring the 2022 queen candidates. It was an unprecedented and well-earned recognition for LeNormand. (Photo courtesy of Magana Media and TVE) Raelee Melancon, the chair of the queens contests for TVE, announces the winners during Saturday night’s rodeo in Liberty. (Photo courtesy of Magana Media and TVE) Taryn Ragsdale is cheered on by other contestants for Miss Rodeo Trinity Valley Exposition after it was announced that she won the title. She is pictured hugging the 2021 Miss Rodeo Trinity Valley Exposition Saige LeNormand. (Photo courtesy of Magana Media and TVE) Taryn Ragsdale (center), the 2022 Miss Rodeo Trinity Valley Exposition, is pictured just moments after she was announced queen. She was presented this saddle recognizing her win by TVE officials. (Photo courtesy of Magana Media and TVE) Sarah Bush (second from right) was crowned Miss Rodeo Teen Trinity Valley Exposition at Saturday night’s rodeo in Liberty. (Photo courtesy of Magana Media and TVE) Left to right are TVE Rodeo Vice-President Cory Anderson, 2021 Miss Rodeo Queen Trinity Valley Exposition Saige LeNormand, Queen Contest Chair Raelee Melancon and TVE Chairman of the Board Fred Lemond. (Photo courtesy of Magana Media and TVE)

