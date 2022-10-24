Dorothy “Dot” Jeane Williamson was born in Abilene, Texas, to parents, Frank Washington Watts and Mae Etta Watts on May 8, 1943. She went to her Heavenly Home on October 19, 2022, in Conroe, Texas, at the age of 79.

Dot moved to Cleveland in 1974 and became a business owner and active member in the community until moving to New Caney in 1986 when she married Joseph Elbert “Ebb” Williamson. They enjoyed 32 years together before his passing. They loved being in the woods hunting, riding 4-wheelers and camping.

She also loved to travel, which included taking cruises and visiting family and friends. Dot was a strong lady, battling cancer 4 times and beating it 3 times. She lived life to the fullest and taught her family to do the same. Dot was the owner of J&J Sales, a tape and record store, and the Green Machine, game room, in Cleveland, Texas.

She loved her family greatly and enjoyed the time spent with them. Dot will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank Washington Watts and Mae Etta Watts; husband, Joseph Elbert “Ebb” Williamson; brothers, R.W. Watts, Sep Watts, George A. Watts, Alfred Truman “Jack” Watts; sisters, Prudy Cochran, Lodema Jones and Joy Allen.

Dot is survived by her beloved daughters, Melinda “Mindy” Stripling and husband Warren, Stacey Olivo and husband Sam; her beloved sons, Alan “Barry” May and wife Leslie, Thomas Williamson and wife Karen; brother, Frank Washington Watts JR; grandchildren: Jessica Stripling, Heather Hoffart Birkenfeld and husband Chris, Hunter May and wife Christina, Toby Stripling and wife Lindi, Trevor May and wife Dakota, Garrett Williamson and wife Kacy, Rylei Williamson Dowdell and husband Dillon, Ryan Hoffart and wife M’Kenna, Samuel Olivo, Lerra Olivo and Leyna Olivo; great grandchildren: Jordan, Christopher, Colt and Case Birkenfeld, Brooke and Laney Hatton, Jewel, Cami and Carter Stripling, Luke Dowdell, Brady and Bristol Williamson, Rhyder, Aly and Ryan May.

Visitation will be at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home on Sunday, October 23, 2022 from 1-2pm. Funeral Service will begin at 2pm in the Pace-Stancil Chapel with Pastor Mark Grimes officiating and Kevin Lynch assisting. Burial will follow in the Plum Grove Cemetery. Pallbearers for the service will be: Hunter May, Trevor May, Toby Stripling, Garrett Williamson, Ryan Hoffart, Matthew Carter, and honorary pallbearers, Samuel Olivo and Chris Birkenfeld.

