Alanna Rene Simmons, 18, of Shepherd, Texas, passed away on Saturday, October 22, 2022. She was born on Wednesday, November 5, 2003, in Cleveland, Texas, to Heath Allen Simmons and Amy Marie Imler. Alanna was preceded in death by her grandmother, Terry Simmons, and great-grandmother, Francis Beaird.

Left to cherish her memory is her loving mother, Amy Imler; father, Heath Simmons and wife Tomi; grandparents, Charlotte Cruz and husband Frank, Jimmy Simmons “Pops”, Phillip Imler and wife Debbie; brother, Bryson Allen Simmons; sisters, Chloe Rae Aguirre, Bailey Marie Aguirre; aunts and uncles, Tayna (Tata) Pittman and husband Chris, Daniel Dolan and wife Amy, Amanda Hawkins, Mandy Mills and husband Jake; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends.

Visitation for Alanna will be held at Neal Funeral Home on October 26, 2022, from 3:00 to 5:00 pm. Funeral Services will begin promptly at 5:00 pm. Pastor Chester Holloway officiating.

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

