James Pruit Richardson Jr., 75, of Hull, Texas, went to be with his Heavenly Father on Saturday, October 22, 2022, at his residence. Mr. Richardson was born on May 25, 1947, to the late James P. Richardson Sr. and Ethel Manuel in Liberty, Texas.

Mr. Richardson was a retired construction supervisor for Smart Materials. He was a welder, and a hard worker all his life. He was a perfectionist in all he did. He enjoyed the outdoors and loved to hunt. He was known to be a gun wheeler and dealer. Paw Paw loved his grandchildren, great grandchildren, and his best friend Dot dog. He will be greatly missed by all who loved him. His legacy will continue on with his family.

Mr. Richardson is preceded in death by his parents; his loving wife of 48 years Nancey K. Richardson; and sister, Jan Boley.

Those left to cherish his memory are his loving dog “Dottie Louise”; son, Craig Richardson of Liberty, Texas; daughter, Susan Rawlinson and husband Jon of Batson, Texas; brother, Edward Richardson and wife Rachel of Batson, Texas; sisters, Beth Roberson and husband James of Beaumont, Texas, Pat George and husband David of Austin, Texas; grandchildren, Tommy Richardson, Ty Richardson and wife Taylor, Seth Dryden and wife Erynne, Leah Baucum, Hana Loden and husband Jason, Kathlyn Rawlinson,and Jace Rawlinson; great grandchihdren, Corinne Wilborn, Kingsley Hawkins, Callie Hawkins, Hazel Dryden, Saylor Loden, Layton Loden, Hayson Richardson, Karson Richardson, Corban Richardson; many loving family members and a host of friends.

A Service of Remembrance will be held on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, 10 a.m., at Faith & Family Chapel with Pastor Tolbert Hudspeth officiating. Cremation to follow with inurnment at a later date at Guedry cemetery in Batson, Texas.

A gathering of family and friends was held on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m., at Faith & Family Chapel.

Honoring Mr. Richardson as pallbearers are Tommy Richardson, Ty Richardson, Seth Dryden, Jason Loden, Luke Willis, and Travis Dryden. Honorary pallbearers are Ronnie Davis, Ronnie Worthy, Albert Brock, Howard Wayne Brister, Jason Keel, and the late James McAnally.

