Herman Rodney Rogers, 92, of Sour Lake, Texas, went to be with his Heavenly Father on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, in Batson, Texas. Rodney was born on May 18, 1930, to the late Dude Rogers and Mary Alford in Honey Island, Texas. Rodney was a retired pipe fitter for Pipe Fitters Local Union 211 Zone 195. In his early years he enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was a faithful servant who loved the Lord.

Rodney is preceded in death by his parents.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 75 years Doris Rogers of Sour Lake, Texas; sons, Tommy Rogers and wife Wendy of Sour Lake, Texas, Kirk Rogers and wife Mary Margaret of Sour Lake, Texas; grandchildren Ximena Sophia Triburico-Rogers of Vera Cruz, Mexico, Josh Rogers of Italy, Texas, Jamie Lamberth and husband Brandon of Batson, Texas, Joseph Rogers of Houston, Texas; great grandchildren, Nicholas Rogers, Colton Rogers, Abbie Lamberth, Bailey Lamberth, Gavin Lamberth, Kenna O’Hanlon, Gunner Rogers; many loving ralatives and a host of friends.

Cremation under the direction of Faith & Family Funeral Services Inc.

