Jo Ann Kaemmerling was born in South Houston, Texas on March 29, 1951, to parents, Otis Padgett and Sarah Moro Padgett. She passed away in Kingwood, Texas, on October 23, 2022, at the age of 71.

Jo Ann had worked in her younger years as an office manager for an insurance company. She loved her family dearly and enjoyed spending time with them. Jo Ann will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. She was preceded in death by her parents, Otis and Sarah Padgett; son, John Martinez.

She is survived by her beloved husband of 28 years, David Kaemmerling of Shepherd, Texas; daughter in law, Shawna Martinez; grandchildren, Brittiany Pittman, Christina Pittman, Clayton Martinez and wife Sarah, Tabitha Martinez, and Ryan Martinez. A Memorial Service will be scheduled at a later date.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

