Kenneth “Ken” Ray Butler, age 85 of Cleveland, Texas passed away on Monday, October 24, 2022. Ken was born on April 2, 1937 in Houston, Texas to parents Aulcie Elray Butler and Evon Butler.

Ken served our country in the United States Air Force. He worked for Southwestern Bell for 15 years and then started his own business of installing carwashes in and around the city of Cleveland and the US. He was an active member of the community and served on numerous boards including The Health Centers of Southeast Texas, City of Cleveland Board of Adjustments and the Cleveland Senior Center.

He was also a longtime member of the Cleveland Lions Club District 2-S2 for 40 years where he served as president three terms and was a life member of the Cleveland Historical Museum. He was an avid golfer and loved to play poker with his poker club. Ken will be deeply missed. All loved his stories and his sense of humor. Ken and Mary were active in the senior departments of Calvary Baptist Church 816 N. Blair Ave., Cleveland, Texas.

Ken is preceded in death by his parents Aulcie Elray Butler and Evon Butler. He is survived by his wife Mary Hill Butler; sons Kevin Butler and Curtis Butler; stepchildren Kyle Miller, Gabrielle Wilson, Tracy Parker; and numerous grandchildren.

Visitation will take place on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 from 3pm-4pm at the Pace-Stancil Funeral Home Chapel in Cleveland, Texas with funeral services immediately following at 4pm with Brother Carl Williamson officiating. His final resting place will be Cleveland Memorial Cemetery.

