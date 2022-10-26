Liberty County Jail arrest report, Oct. 24, 2022

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Oct. 24, 2022:

Fitzgerald, Justin Craig – Aggravated Robbery

Belisle, Robert Wayne – Aggravated Robbery

Cloud, Derrick Roy – Aggravated Robbery

Huntsberry, Ray Woodrow – Aggravated Robbery

Ross, Gregory Scott – Aggravated Robbery

Morris, Makenzie – Hold for Montgomery County

Paul, Jimmy Edward – Aggravated Robbery

Elliott, Fabian Latroy – Terroristic Threat of Family/Household

Droddy, Micah Seth – Aggravated Robbery

Short, Christina Kaye – Falsification of a Drug Test/Falsification Device

Gregory, Thomas Cody – Unlawful Carrying A Weapon

Kerry, Samuel Aaron – Sexual Abuse of a Child-Continuous-Victim Under 14

Note: All of the aggravated robbery charges against the seven suspects pertain to a single case. Bluebonnet News submitted open records requests to some of the agencies involved and will provide a news article about their arrests as soon as that information has been provided.

