Local CPA named officer of new non-profit

Kathryn Sharp, CPA in Dayton, was appointed as secretary of a new non-profit under the Texas Society of Certified Public Accountants.

In June of this year, the TXCPA merged its Accounting Education Foundation and CPE Foundation into a single over-arching organization to further the education of future accountants and support the careers of current CPAs.

The TXCPA Peer Assistance Foundation was accordingly dissolved and contributed its assets to the new entity, bringing in resources surrounding mental health and wellness.

Ms. Sharp, who was also appointed to the Peer Assistance Oversight Committee of the Texas State Board of Accountancy this year, stated, “After volunteering for years on the Peer Assistance Committee, I am thrilled to see a convergence of purpose for Texas CPAs and can see a bright future for those in the profession.”

The Texas Society of Certified Public Accountants (TXCPA) is the largest, most influential association of accounting and finance professionals in Texas, dedicated to supporting one another, and promoting and protecting the value of the CPA designation.

Since 1915, their members have counted on TXCPA for a wide array of professional resources and to stay up-to-date on critical professional issues.

The TXCPA protects the ethics, integrity and high standards of the profession; provides resources, education and professional development to maintain excellence in CPA work; and defends and promotes the value of CPAs. The members are highly trained strategic advisors, civic leaders and respected in their communities.

