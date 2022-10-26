Coldspring man facing murder charge for shooting death of sister

A family disturbance ended in tragedy on Tuesday, Oct. 25, in Coldspring, when a brother reportedly fatally shot his sister.

According to San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers, deputies were dispatched to a home on the 200 block of Oak Street in Coldspring around 7:15 p.m. last night.

When they arrived, they found 50-year-old Pamela Clark in a room of the home with a gunshot wound to her chest. Her brother and the suspect in the crime, David Fulcher, 49, was in the room with Clark.

“A shotgun was located near the suspect. Deputies on scene quickly secured the shotgun. Fulcher was placed into custody and transported to the sheriff’s office without incident,” Capers said.

Lifesaving measures were attempted on Clark, but she succumbed to her injuries. San Jacinto County Pct. 1 Justice of the Peace Christina McGee has ordered an autopsy of the victim at the coroner’s office in Beaumont.

During the investigation, it was determined that an ongoing argument between the brother and sister had escalated just prior to the shooting. The victim had moved in with her brother about a month prior to the shooting due to issues with a male partner in a neighboring county, according to Sheriff Capers.

Fulcher is charged with Murder and remains in the San Jacinto County Jail. He has yet to be seen by a magistrate so no bond is set at this time.

“We are heartbroken as a department for the family. It’s an unfortunate incident when people take other people’s lives,” Capers said.

