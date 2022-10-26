Rangers, Troopers hold ninth annual reunion in Liberty County

A reunion of Texas Rangers and state troopers brought the past and present together on Tuesday, Oct. 25, at the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office gun range in Cleveland. This year marks the ninth year that this illustrious group of law personnel has gathered for the reunion, which has affectionately become known as the Ol’ Farts Fish Fry and Retiree Shoot.

Organized in recent years by Texas Ranger Brandon Bess, assigned to Liberty County and the Texas Rangers’ unsolved crimes investigation program, retired Pct. 6 Constable Royce Wheeler (who now manages the range for the sheriff’s office, and a host of other volunteers, the annual reunion was founded in 2013 by Capt. Dan North and Lt. Kevin Pullen of the Texas Rangers, and Constable Wheeler. Since that time, the reunion has been held every year except for 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s important to get everyone together. The brotherhood we share in law enforcement is unlike any other profession, in my opinion,” said Bess. “When you work with someone for 5-6 days a week, they become an extension of your family. When you retire, you don’t get to see them any more. We know the retired guys miss it. When they come to the reunion, they get to visit with the new highway patrol troopers and Rangers, and their old friends. It’s important for them to know they are still a big part of our family.”

Texas Rangers aren’t just great at solving crimes; they can cook. Preparing fish fillets at the Ol’ Farts Fish Fry and Retiree Shoot are (left to right) Texas Ranger Tom Northsworthy (Angleton, Texas), Ranger Joseph Dreadon (Beaumont, Texas), Ranger Joshua Benson (Liberty, Texas) and Ranger Christopher Cash (Huntsville, Texas).

Liberty County Court at Law No. 2 Bailiff and retired Dayton Police Capt. John Coleman has volunteered for years to prepare food for the Ol’ Farts Fish Fry and Retiree Shoot.

Ranger Christopher Cash and Sgt. Judd Russell with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office drop fish fillets in the fryer at the Ol’ Farts Fish Fry and Retiree Shoot on Tuesday, Oct. 25, in Cleveland. Russell has volunteered for the event for several years.

Over the last decade, the reunion in Cleveland has grown significantly. This year more than 300 retired and current state troopers and Rangers, along with law enforcement personnel from other agencies and honored guests, attended the event, making it the highest-attended gathering so far. Bess said attendance appears to grow every year as more retired personnel learn about the event through their peers in law enforcement.

During the luncheon, retired DPS Lt. Jim Fife was honored for his 55 years of service to the agency. The award was presented by Major Grover “Frank” Huff of Company A, who previously was assigned to Liberty County and still lives in the area, and Texas Rangers Chief Jason Taylor.

Retired State Trooper James Lee Fife (right) is presented with a plaque recognizing 55 years of service to DPS by Major Grover “Frank” Huff of Texas Rangers Company A (left) and Texas Rangers Chief Jason Taylor (center).

A retired trooper who set the standard for drug interdiction was among the guests at the luncheon. Ben Lamar “Butch” Bean, a native of Dayton, spent 28 years patrolling Texas highways before being elected as Chambers County Pct. 4 constable, a position he has held for the last 16 years.

Bean’s exceptional work in drug interdiction for Texas DPS earned him three director citations over the course of his career, a distinction that puts him in an elite group of law enforcement personnel.

“I don’t know if there are even five members of the department who have three director citations. It’s a very prestigious award from the DPS colonel for exceptional work, and Butch has three of them,” Bess said. “He made super good cases and is excellent in testifying in court cases. He is the guy that, when he was in court, the younger troopers would go watch him testify just to learn how to do it right.”

Bean’s largest drug interdiction case, at least the one he can remember most vividly, involved a tractor-trailer carrying thousands of pounds of marijuana. Drug cases have changed over the years as the drug of choice has migrated from marijuana, cocaine and amphetamines, to harder substances like fentanyl and opioids.

Bean comes from a law enforcement family. His father is the late Dayton Police Chief Buddy Bean and his brother, Gordon, is a Liberty County sheriff’s deputy. Gordon’s son, Kelby, also is a LCSO deputy. Bean’s sister was once a peace officer and another brother, who was killed in a car accident, was an undercover agent.

The food for the Ol’ Farts Fish Fry and Retiree Shoot was sponsored by Texas Department of Public Safety Foundation. Door prizes were sponsored by the American Association of State Troopers, Texas State Troopers Association, PPI Security and William Hall, a reserve deputy for Liberty County Sheriff’s Office. Desserts were provided by Liberty County District Attorney Jennifer Bergman Harkness.

Ammunition used for the range qualification was provided by DPS majors, regional directors and chiefs.

Chambers County Pct. 4 Constable Butch Bean and Ranger Brandon Bess visit with each other at the Ol’ Farts Fish Fry and Retiree Shoot on Tuesday, Oct. 25, in Cleveland.

Retired State Trooper James Lee Fife (right) was recognized for his 55 years of loyal service to the people of Texas. The plaque was presented by Major Grover “Frank” Huff of Texas Rangers Company A (left) and Texas Rangers Chief Jason Taylor (center). Texas Ranger Lt. Louis “Jeff” Owles presents a plaque of appreciation to Alex Bartee with the DPS Officers Association. Texas Ranger Lt. Louis “Jeff” Owles (right) presents DPS Trooper Ashley Zendt, on behalf of the Texas State Troopers Association, with a plaque of appreciation. Tony Leal, the former Texas Ranger for Liberty County, Texas, who now owns a security firm – PPI, was recognized for his company’s contributions to the Ol’ Farts Fish Fry and Retiree Shoot. Presenting the plaque of appreciation is Texas Ranger Lt. Louis “Jeff” Owles (right). Cecil Taylor, 88, is recognized as the oldest person to qualify and shoot a perfect score at the Ol’ Farts Fish Fry and Retiree Shoot. Presenting him with an insulated mug is Texas Ranger Lt. Louis “Jeff” Owles (right). Four judges who serve or assist in Liberty County attended the Ol’ Farts Fish Fry and Retirees Shoot in Cleveland on Tuesday, Oct. 25. Left to right are Judge Robert Trapp of the Second Administrative Judicial District of Texas, Liberty County Court at Law 2 Judge Wes Hinch, Liberty County Court at Law Judge Tommy Chambers and Liberty County Judge Jay Knight. Texas Ranger Joe Haralson (right) has earned the distinction of being the longest-serving Texas Ranger in history. Haralson has been a Ranger since 1981. He is pictured with Texas Ranger Brandon Bess, who is assigned to Liberty County and investigates cold case crimes. While he is now the Liberty County Pct. 3 road and bridge commissioner, Greg Arthur spent three decades as a highway patrolman for Liberty County. During that time, he worked under the supervision of retired DPS Lt. Jim Fife. The two caught up at the Ol’ Farts Fish Fry and Retiree Shoot in Cleveland on Tuesday, Oct. 25. Texas Department of Public Safety Major Terry Truett visits with Sgt. Rob Willoughby, head of the Liberty County DPS office, during the Texas Rangers and DPS reunion on Tuesday, Oct. 25. Attending the DPS and Texas Rangers reunion on Tuesday in Cleveland were Cleveland EDC Director Robert Reynolds, Cleveland ISD Board President Willie Carter and Cleveland City Manager Scott Swigert (left to right). Liberty County Sheriff Bobby Rader visits with friends at the Ol’ Farts Fish Fry and Retiree Shoot on Tuesday, Oct. 25. Cleveland Police Capt. Scott Felts, Texas Rangers Company A Major Grover “Frank” Huff and retired Texas Ranger and current Montgomery County Pct. 1 Constable Capt. Wesley Doolittle attended the Ol’ Farts Fish Fry and Retiree Shoot on Tuesday in Cleveland.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

