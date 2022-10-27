Liberty County Jail arrest report, Oct. 25, 2022

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Oct. 25, 2022:
- Simmons, Jonathan Keith Jr. – Parole Violation
- Lizama-Rivera, Jose – Driving While Intoxicated
- Liffick, Amber N. – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana
- Keigley, James Paul – Evading Arrest or Detention
- Gutierrez, Cristian – Possession of Marijuana
- Brashears, Latosha Minx – Evading Arrest or Detention, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility, Failure to Signal Turn, No Driver’s License and Displaying Expired License Plate
- Culbertson, Garrett Thomas – Violation of Bond/Protective Order
- Coleman, Valeman Patrick – Robbery and Parole Violation