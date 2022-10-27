Liberty County Jail arrest report, Oct. 25, 2022

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Oct. 25, 2022:

  • Simmons, Jonathan Keith Jr. – Parole Violation
  • Lizama-Rivera, Jose – Driving While Intoxicated
  • Liffick, Amber N. – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana
  • Keigley, James Paul – Evading Arrest or Detention
  • Gutierrez, Cristian – Possession of Marijuana
  • Brashears, Latosha Minx – Evading Arrest or Detention, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility, Failure to Signal Turn, No Driver’s License and Displaying Expired License Plate
  • Culbertson, Garrett Thomas – Violation of Bond/Protective Order
  • Coleman, Valeman Patrick – Robbery and Parole Violation
Brashears, Latosha Minx
Coleman, Valeman Patrick
Culbertson, Garrett Thomas
Gutierrez, Cristian
Keigley, James Paul
Liffick, Amber N.
Lizama-Rivera, Jose
Simmons, Jonathan Keith Jr.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.