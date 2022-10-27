Man arrested after assaulting wife and setting home on fire

A man is facing criminal charges after he reportedly threatened his wife and then set fire to her home on the 9100 block of Sierra Del Carmen in the Deer Trail Subdivision east of Conroe on Oct. 25.

The first crews for North Montgomery County Fire Department were on scene within minutes, reporting smoke and fire coming from the home. An Engine and Ladder from the Conroe Fire Department responded to assist 4 NMCFD Engine companies and together they brought the fire under control within 20 minutes. While the home was extensively damaged by fire and smoke, there were no injuries reported due to the fire.

Investigators from the Montgomery County Fire Marshal’s Office responded to the scene to conduct an investigation into the origin and cause of the fire and were assisted with scene processing by Fire Investigators with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

During the investigation it was determined that the fire was intentionally set as part of a domestic violence incident. The suspect was identified as Chris Matthew Levlon. Investigators believe that Levlon set the fire shortly after threatening his soon to be ex-wife with a knife. Levlon fled the scene prior to the arrival of the fire department and law enforcement and an attempt to locate was put out to all Montgomery County Law Enforcement agencies.

After completion of the initial scene examination, MCFMO Investigators and other Law Enforcement Agencies searched areas in Montgomery County where Levlon might possibly be hiding, but he was not located. Later that night investigators received a tip that Levlon might be in the Austin area, from where he originates.

Possible locations were relayed to the Austin Police Department who assisted in the search in their area. Levlon was located by Austin PD but eluded capture after a vehicle pursuit.

On Oct. 26, the MCFMO received assistance from the Gulf Coast Violent Offender Fugitive Task Force, which is made up of members from the U.S. Marshals Service and deputies from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, along with assistance from the U.S. Marshals-led Lone Star Fugitive Task Force in the Austin area.

MCFMO Investigators received another tip early in the morning on a possible location of Levlon in Round Rock, TX. Levlon was located and placed into custody on an outstanding Montgomery County Warrant by members of the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force. Levlon was transported to the Williamson County Jail where he awaits extradition back to Montgomery County to face felony charges of Arson and Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

