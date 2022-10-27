Good Deed Alert: LHS students, Liberty business team up to help non-profit

One person can make a difference, even if they ask for a little help from others. That is the case for the new collection box outside of Spirit of Sharing in Liberty.

While recently dropping off donated items, Callie Nichols Moyer of Batson noticed that the collection box appeared to be showing signs of wear. She reached out to her father, Ed Nichols, the construction trades teacher at Liberty ISD, to ask if it was possible for Liberty High School students to build a new collection box. He agreed as long as she was able to get the materials donated.

Moyer then reached out to Louie Potetz with Potetz Home Center, who graciously agreed to donate what was needed for the new box. Over the next few days, Nichols and his students picked up the materials and the old box, built and painted a new one and then affixed the original signs to the new box. Early Thursday morning, Nichols and four of the students involved in the project dropped off the new box and placed it outside the entrance of Spirit of Sharing, making it ready for more donations.

Students in the Liberty High School Construction Trades class set up a new collection box outside of Spirit of Sharing in Liberty. The students pictured are Glen Smith, Mason Haley, Harley McTigue and Joshua Flores. They are pictured with their teacher, Ed Nichols.

Linda Clow, assistant manager of Spirit of Sharing, was on hand to see the collection box being delivered and set up. She said the old one had survived for more than 20 years, including a few flood events, but it was time for it to go.

“We had doctored up the old one as much as we could to make it last,” she said.

Items donated to Spirit of Sharing, a non-profit, are sold in the resale shop. Proceeds of the resale shop are then used to assist low-income families with groceries, utility bill assistance, transportation to doctors and some medicine costs.

When asked what motivated her to get involved, Moyer said, “I believe when you see a need you should try to fill it.”

To make a donation to Spirit of Sharing, the address is 2521 Beaumont Ave., Liberty.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

