Jerry Richard Modisette was born in Allen Town, Texas on July 26, 1941 to parents, Joel Benjamin Modisette and Lillie Amanda Jones Modisette. He passed away in Broaddus, Texas on October 21, 2022 at the age of 81.

He has lived in Broaddus the past 5 years to be near his son, but he was a longtime resident of Kenefick where he was a member of the Kenefick Southern Baptist Church, and it was his life. Jerry retired from the Champion Paper Mill after over 50 years. He was a welder and loved building things and playing music.

Jerry married the love of his life, Letha on August 3, 1959, and they were married for 56 years before her passing. In their younger years Jerry and Letha enjoyed bowling together. He loved his family dearly and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, Joel and Lillie Modisette; wife Letha Modisette; daughter, Letha Yvonne Modisette; brothers, Marvin, Beauford, D.R., Weldon, and Ray; sisters, Dossie Mae, Estaline, Espie Jo, Nova Jean, and Beth.

He is survived by his children, Jerrie Elaine Wilkins, Brian Keith Modisette and wife Kristy, Sheri Lynne Modisette and partner Stacy Stephens; grandchildren, Lisa, Dennis Jr, Tara, Skylar, and Colton; great grandchildren, Chris, Emily, Steven, Rylee, Reagan, Taylen, Blayne, Jordee, and Baxton; numerous nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be in the Pace-Stancil Funeral Home Chapel on Tuesday, October 25, 2022 from 2-4pm. Funeral Service will begin at 4pm with Bro. Jeff Day officiating. Burial will be Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at 11am in the Shiloh Cemetery in Mt. Enterprise, Texas.

