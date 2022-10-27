Frederick Lee Pitcher was born April 3, 1959 in Houston, Texas to parents, Francis “Mike” Pitcher and Oka Thacker Pitcher. He passed away October 21, 2022 in Cleveland, Texas at the age of 63. He was a Senior Inspector for Centerpoint for 40 years.

Frederick lived in Cleveland, Texas and enjoyed watching television. He loved his cat “Luke” and enjoyed spending time with all of his family. Frederick will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. He was preceded in death by his parents, Mike and Oka Pitcher; mother in law, Patsy DeLany; brothers, Rusty and Mickey; sisters, Bo, Leslie, and Della.

Frederick is survived by his beloved wife of 35 years, Sheri Pitcher; children, Amanda Hill and husband Benjamin, Cameron Pitcher, and Brittany Pitcher; grandchildren, Jason Hill and Grayson Hill; sister, Ella Spann; father in law, Donald DeLany; brother in law, Roland DeLany; sisters in law, Cheryl DeLany, and Sharon Roper and husband Steve; numerous nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.

A gathering to celebrate his life is scheduled for Friday, October 28, 2022 at his home in Cleveland at 4:30pm.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

