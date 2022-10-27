Anthony “Tony” Ray Thomas, 68, of Houston, Texas, passed away on Sunday, October 23, 2022, at his residence in Houston, Texas. He was born on May 22, 1954, in Copan, Oklahoma, to the late Jackie L. and Roberta R. Galvan Thomas.

Tony pursued many interests, some of which included riding motorcycles, doing art, playing his guitar, building various items from wood, and spending time with his friends and family. He especially loved the aspect of simple living. Tony had the biggest heart of gold, and was always willing to help anyone when the opportunity arose. He was always upbeat and full of energy. In fact, he could light up a room just with his presence. Tony was very protective of his sisters, leading them along the way as a brother would. He will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all who knew and loved him.

Tony was preceded in death by his parents; his daughter Angela Thomas; his sister Debra Burch; and his niece Amanda Thamm. He leaves behind to cherish his loving memory his son Cary L. Thomas of Ingram; his sisters Cheri Thomas of League City, and Nancy Jorgenson and husband Don of Santa Fe; his girlfriend Debra Latham of Houston; his numerous nieces and nephews; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

