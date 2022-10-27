Albert “Al” John Shaw, 69, of Wallisville, Texas, and affectionately called Paw Paw by many, passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on October 12, 1953, in Syracuse, New York, to the late Stanley and Mary Ann Ruggiero Shaw. Al was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend to many.

In the 70’s, Al started a trucking business while living in Canton, Ohio. He later relocated to Texas to continue his business and work as a truck driver. Al, most recently worked with Midstream Transportation in Center, Texas. He was a hard worker and he never let the grass grow under the tires. Al was always working, never wanting to anything to slow him down and he enjoyed the adventures along the way.

Al loved big rig trucks, hot rod cars like his old Ford hot rod and riding the Harley with his wife Sandi. He liked attending local truck and car shows to see the newest models that were available. Al will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all who knew and loved him.

Al was preceded in death by his parents; and his brothers Jimmy and Stanley Shaw, Jr. He leaves behind to cherish his loving memory, his wife Sandi Shaw of Wallisville; his daughter Kathy Lash and husband Fred of Canton, Ohio; his grandchildren Jesse and Cody; his great-grandson Leo; his sister Denise Napoli and husband Andy of Bridgeport, New York; him many nieces and nephews; his Josh McAdams and many friends at Midstream; and a host of other loving relatives and friends

Friends are invited to visit with the family from 6pm until 8pm, on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, in the chapel of Sterling Funeral Homes, 1201 S. Main Street in Anahuac, Texas.

