The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Oct. 26, 2022:

Davis, Jason Paul – Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence and Hold for Matagorda County-Failure to Appear

Vickery, Ashley Nichol – Fraudulent Use or Possession of Identifying Information

Hicks, Hailey Michelle – Assault Causing Bodily Injury

