Burn ban lifted for Liberty County

The recent rains in Liberty County have allowed County Judge Jay Knight to lift the burn ban that was put into place on Oct. 11.

Even though conditions have improved, Knight says Liberty County residents should still exercise cause when burning and should pay close attention to strong winds as they may spread fires unexpectedly.

“Please obey all the TCEQ (Texas Commission on Environmental Quality) statutes regarding outdoor burning and keep your first responders in mind should you decide to burn,” Knight’s statement reads.

