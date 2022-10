The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Oct. 29, 2022:

Avendano, Kevan Christopher – Aggravated Assault/Family Violence

Hebert, Raelynn Tina – Fraudulent Use or Possession of Identifying Information and Possession of a Controlled Substance

