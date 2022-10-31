One killed, two persons hospitalized after four-vehicle accident in Dayton

A Halloween night accident resulted in the death of one Liberty County resident and the hospitalization of two other crash victims.

According to Capt. Shane Burleigh, a spokesperson for Dayton Police Department, the accident was reported around 7:30 p.m. in the 5900 block of SH 146 south. Preliminary information suggests a male driver in a GMC Yukon was pulling out of a driveway on the east side of the highway and veered into the path of an Infinity SUV.

After the two vehicles collided, the Infinity traveled on a short distance before coming to rest in the ditch on the east side of the highway, just north of the entrance to The Oaks Club. The GMC Yukon was then struck by two other vehicles before it came to rest in the middle of SH 146. The makes and models of the other two vehicles were not available as of Monday evening.

The driver of the Infinity died at the scene. Pct. 4 Justice of the Peace Larry Wilburn conducted an inquest and made the pronouncement of death. The body was transferred from the scene by Sterling Funeral Home in Dayton.

The accident investigation is ongoing. Dayton Police Department is being assisted by Texas DPS troopers. Liberty County Sheriff’s Office assisted by notifying the victim’s next of kin.

When asked if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash, Burleigh would not make a statement except to say that officers will be continuing their investigation. He hopes to have a more thorough report available on Tuesday.

