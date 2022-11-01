John Harold McMullen was born June 9, 1941 in McKees Rocks, Pennsylvania to parents, Harold John McMullen and Julia Pavlich McMullen. He passed away October 28, 2022 in Cleveland, Texas at the age of 81.

John served his country in the US Navy from 1959-1963. He was a truck driver most of his life and retired from Plains All American. John loved his family and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

John was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Julia McMullen. He is survived by his beloved wife of 56 years, Carolyn McMullen; son, Steven McMullen; daughter, Jade Foland and husband Michael; granddaughter, Rachel Holden and husband Josh; sister, Barbara Livingstone and husband Michael.

Visitation will be at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 from 9:30-10:30am. Funeral Services will begin at 10:30am in the Pace-Stancil Chapel with Bro. Ernie Parker officiating. Burial will be at the Houston National Cemetery on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 2:15pm with full military honors provided by the Houston Honor Guard.

