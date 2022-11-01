Robert Wade Boothe of Dayton, Texas, passed peacefully to his eternal home in heaven, on Monday October 24, 2022, at the age of 78. Born on D-Day, June 6, 1944, to Leonard Boothe and Doris Jacobs Boothe in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

Wade was preceded in death by his loving wife of 55 years Diane Marie Stovall Boothe; daughter Stephanie Boothe; father Leonard Boothe; mother Doris Jacobs Boothe; brother and sister-in-law Douglass and Eileen Boothe; and sister Phyllis Boothe.

He leaves behind to cherish his memory and love of the Crimson Tide, daughters and son-in-law Tracy Boothe Mayo and Ron of Liberty, TX; and Randi Boothe Johnson husband Joe of Groveton, TX; grandchildren Kristina Sewell Abshier of Dayton, TX, Taylor Mayo, Riley Mayo, Reagan Mayo, Hailey Johnson, Gracie Johnson, and Kadee Johnson.

Wade was a graduate of Tuscaloosa High School, class of 1962. He moved to Texas as fast as he could with his best friend and brother Douglass. He retired from McJunken RedMan Pipe and Supply in Houston, TX. He was a member of North Main Baptist Church/Dogwood Baptist Church in Liberty, TX.

Wade loved his family, his friends, and especially loved his University of Alabama football team. He rarely missed a game and his loyalty to the Crimson Tide was unshakeable. He will be deeply missed, but his memory will live on in the hearts of those he leaves behind.

A celebration of life will be held for Wade at a later date.

Condolences can be shared online with the family by visiting http://www.SterlingFuneralHome.com

To send flowers to the family, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

