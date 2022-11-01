Rev. Jimmie Wayne Cryer

Reverend Jimmie Wayne Cryer of Saratoga passed away on October 23, 2022 at Kountze Nursing Center with his children by his side. He was 88. Jim was born in Saratoga, TX to Thomas Franklin Cryer and Rosa Lee Guynes Cryer on July 12, 1934. He was a lifelong resident of Saratoga.

After graduating from Saratoga High School in 1951, Jim took a job in the oilfield. After working there for several years he went to work in Evadale at Temple Eastex. He worked there for 34 years and retired in 1996. On January 9, 1954 he married his soulmate, Ruth Groze. Although they had many friends, none was more like family than A.L. and Joyce Flowers and P.D. and Verda Mae Sutton. Jim was the Pastor at Calvary Baptist Church in Honey Island for 40 years. Jim was one of the best hunters and trappers in Hardin County. “The only thing he loved more than hunting was telling people about Jesus.”

Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas Franklin Cryer and Rosa Lee Guynes; his wife, Ruth Cryer; son, Ricky Lynn Cryer. Brothers, Thomas Franklin Cryer Jr, Casey Cryer, Harry Cryer, and Charles Cryer, and sister, Ruby Cryer. Jim is survived by his daughter, Barbara Kay Graham and husband Bill of Saratoga; son, Thomas Wayne Cryer and wife Gena of Kountze. Grandchildren, Velisha Shoats and husband Wade, Ricky ( Tater ) Graham and wife Tara of Thicket, Emily Loftin and husband Raymond of Saratoga, Kenna Cryer of Houston, Jake Graham and wife Sarah of Thicket. Great grandchildren, Kaylee Vann and husband Hunter, Kami Todd and husband Jarrod, Keira Loftin and Monroe Loftin, and great great grandson, Colt Vann, and special relative Connie Renee ( Nay Nay) Smith.

A service of remembrance will be held on Thursday October 27, 2022, at 2:00 P.M. at First Assembly of God Church in Saratoga with Pastor Jeff Blizzard officiating. Interment will follow at Old Hardin cemetery in Kountze. Honoring Jim as pallbearers are Tater Graham, Wade Shoats, Raymond Loftin, Gary Flowers, Harry Brown, Jeremy Vanya. Honorary pallbearers are, Naymon Walters, Orville Davis, Jerry Williams, Hunter Vann, Jarrod Todd, Joe Guynes.

