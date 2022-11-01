John David Rawlinson, 72, of Batson, Texas, went to be with his Heavenly Father on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at Baptist Hospital in Beaumont, Texas. Mr. Rawlinson was born on June 22, 1950 to the late Jack Rawlinson and Sibby Fregia in Dayton, Texas. Mr. Rawlinson was a retired supervisor for Oxy Petroleum serving 37 years. In his younger years he enjoyed fishing. He loved being on his tractor. Mr. Rawlinson was a faithful servant

with a heart of gold. He will be greatly missed by all who loved him.

Mr. Rawlinson is preceded in death by his parents, and sister-in-law Martha Rawlinson.

Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 22 years Peggy Rawlinson of Batson, Texas; step-sons, John William Cook and wife Melissa of Baytown, Texas, Jason Joel Cook and wife Desari of Batson, Texas; brother, Jack Hulane Rawlinson of Batson, Texas; grandchildren, Issac Cook, Isabella Cook, Bridget Cook, Eric Cook, Gabby Cook; many other loving relatives and a host of friends.

A Graveside Service of Remembrance will be held Friday, October 28, 2022 11:00 am at Guedry cemetery in Batson, Texas with Pastor Tolbert Hudspeth officiating. A gathering of family and friends will be on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at Faith & Family Chapel from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm.

Honoring Mr. Rawlinson as pallbearers are Calvin Carouthers, Jason Loden, Jon Rawlinson, Jace Rawlinson, Mike Bartlett, and John Walters

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

