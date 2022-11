The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Oct. 30, 2022:

Hillesheim, Kimberly Ann – Disorderly Conduct

Santoyo-Venegas, Jose Santos – Evading Arrest or Detention, and Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport

Hillesheim, Kimberly Ann Santoyo-Venegas, Jose Santos

Share this: Twitter

Facebook