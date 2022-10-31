Patsy (Gray) Duncan, 86, of Humble, Texas, passed away on Wednesday, October 26, 2022. She was born on Saturday, October 3, 1936, in Texas, to William Eldridge Gray and Bessie Margaret (Faulkner) Gray, both of whom have preceded her in death. Patsy was also preceded in death by her brother, Thomas Dale Gray, sister, Louella Gunn. Left to cherish her memory is her loving son, Charlie Dale Phillips; along with numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other loving family, and treasured friends.

